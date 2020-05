EMBED >More News Videos A school bus driver in Lodi, California stopped inches from a speeding freight train.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- A paramedic in Lincoln County, North Carolina was nearly hit by a car zooming across his front lawn Tuesday night.According to a Facebook post from Carlynn Gabbard, her husband was leaving for work when the car slid onto their property on Old Plank Road.The incident was captured by a Nest security camera."God was watching over us tonight," Gabbard wrote on her Facebook page.She added that she was standing in the doorway with their 7-month-old baby girl at the time.It is unclear at this time if the driver is facing any charges.