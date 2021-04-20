Lincoln Heights brush fire halted at 5 acres after 2 buildings damaged, evacuations canceled

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10531931" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least two homes were damaged and 10 threatened by a brush fire in the Lincoln Heights area Tuesday afternoon.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a Lincoln Heights brush fire at 5 acres after flames damaged two buildings and forced evacuations Tuesday afternoon.The fire was first reported at 1:42 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Sierra Street. It spread to about five acres in medium-to-heavy brush with winds up to 15 mph.Within an hour, firefighters had extinguished the flames at two buildings and stopped the forward progress. They remained on scene for mop-up duty and to investigate the cause.About 10 additional homes had been threatened during the fire and evacuations were ordered but later canceled.There were at least 146 firefighters assigned to battle the blaze.There were no injuries reported.