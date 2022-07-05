Lincoln Heights man dies after confrontation with burglar inside apartment

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a tragic end to one family's Fourth of July in Lincoln Heights, where a man was killed in a confrontation with a burglar in his apartment.Police say Jose Mancia, 65, died in a struggle with a would-be burglar inside his Lincoln Heights apartment. The confrontation occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Monday at 2008 Griffin Ave., according to police and the coroner's office.Authorities said it was unclear if there was a weapon used or how exactly the victim was assaulted, but they believe he died from blunt force trauma.Questions remain about what led up to the incident. Police said it started off as a burglary that led to some sort of confrontation.It was unclear if the male suspect stole anything from the apartment of if he was armed with a weapon."My brother, he was barely moving. It was hard for him to talk," younger brother Oscar Mancia said. "He said he tried to beat him with a cane that he used to walk, but that was the first thing I thought, 'This guy maybe hit him, and that's why he died.'"The victim's wife and 2-year-old daughter were both present in the apartment at the time but were not injured.Police said the couple had been outside watching fireworks but were back inside their apartment when the attempted burglary occurred.The suspect, who was wearing a mask and dark clothing, fled the scene and remained at large Tuesday.