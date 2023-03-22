Business owners struggle to deal with homeless encampments they say bring crime, hurt bottom line

Business owners in one area of Lincoln Heights are dealing with what a number of different blocks in Los Angeles struggle with: broken down vehicles, trash and a homeless encampment.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Business owners in one area of Lincoln Heights are dealing with what a number of different blocks in Los Angeles struggle with: broken down vehicles, trash and a homeless encampment.

Business owners say there has been a troublesome permanent homeless encampment set up along the south side of the railroad tracks near Richmond Street off of Mission Road.

"They've been doing a lot of illegal business like selling drugs, shooting each other," said Edy Perez, who owns an auto business on the block.

Perez says because of issues like repeated catalytic converter theft and stolen batteries, the encampment is hurting his business.

"Customers come to me, so many customers. Once they come over here to my place for my service, and they see the area, they just leave," said Perez.

One surveillance video captured what appears to be a man shooting a gun into the air.

Perez and other business owners say they have reached out to the city and to the LAPD. Several vehicles were impounded, but they are frustrated the encampment is still around.

Miles Hammons works at a nearby business that builds sets and stages.

"You get gang activity, drug activity, a little bit of everything. Fighting at night," said Hammons. "We worry about our cars. We can't leave them, and we come back and things are missing. Vandalism and broken windows. And we're in constant fear of leaving our own belongings around."

Councilmember Kevin Deleon's office told Eyewitness News they are aware of the problems the encampment is causing and are working with LAPD, the Bureau of Street Services and the Department of Transportation to house anyone who is homeless and to clean up the area.

Edy Perez said he hopes the changes happen soon.

"I've been fighting for two years with these people. I really need some help," said Perez.