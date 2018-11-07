Lincoln Heights shooting: 1 killed near westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person was killed in a shooting near a 10 Freeway on-ramp in the Lincoln Heights area early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles police received a call shortly before 6 a.m. regarding a shooting in progress near the Soto Street on-ramp to the westbound 10 Freeway, authorities said.

The shooting victim died at the scene. There was no immediate information about a suspect.

The Soto Street on-ramp was shut down as police investigated the incident.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingshootingfreewayroad closureCHPlapdLincoln HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
LIVE: Midterm election results for state and local races
Prop 6, effort to repeal 2017 CA gas tax, fails in midterm election
Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in CA
LA County Registrar office sees long lines on Election Day
Prop. 10: CA voters reject rent control expansion measure
California proposition results
These women made history on Tuesday
Show More
Live midterm election results for national races
Democrats win enough seats to gain control of House
Conviction of former Sheriff Baca questioned in federal appeals court
Eating together as a family provides benefits for children
Feinstein retains US Senate seat
More News