One person was killed in a shooting near a 10 Freeway on-ramp in the Lincoln Heights area early Wednesday morning.Los Angeles police received a call shortly before 6 a.m. regarding a shooting in progress near the Soto Street on-ramp to the westbound 10 Freeway, authorities said.The shooting victim died at the scene. There was no immediate information about a suspect.The Soto Street on-ramp was shut down as police investigated the incident.