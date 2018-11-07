LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One person was killed in a shooting near a 10 Freeway on-ramp in the Lincoln Heights area early Wednesday morning.
Los Angeles police received a call shortly before 6 a.m. regarding a shooting in progress near the Soto Street on-ramp to the westbound 10 Freeway, authorities said.
The shooting victim died at the scene. There was no immediate information about a suspect.
The Soto Street on-ramp was shut down as police investigated the incident.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.