Homeowner shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in Lincoln Heights, LAPD says

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department. His identity was not immediately released.

The suspect approached the man at about 9:40 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Avenue 28, Eisenman said.

The homeowner shot the suspect and then called police, she said. He was not arrested.