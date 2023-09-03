Soccer superstar Lionel Messi was spotted training in Los Angeles Sunday as Inter Miami is set to take on LAFC at BMO Stadium.

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami prepare to take on Los Angeles FC in highly anticipated match

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Soccer superstar Lionel Messi was spotted training in Los Angeles Sunday as Inter Miami is set to take on LAFC at BMO Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. but LAFC Fan Fest, The Fields LA food hall and stadium gates will open early to provide fans with food, drink and entertainment options before the match.

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Messi, widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, has been a huge attraction since joining Major League Soccer in July and ticket prices to see him play have soared.

The cheapest single ticket on Ticketmaster - a verified resale ticket in the supporters' section - was on sale for just under $500 Wednesday night. Tickets closer to the field were well above that price.

The 36-year-old Messi played his first Miami game on July 21 in the Leagues Cup and scored 10 goals in seven games in that competition and a U.S. Open Cup semifinal. Miami has won nine of its last 10 games as Messi's addition gave the team an immediate boost.

LAFC will attempt to be the first team to defeat Inter Miami with Messi on the squad.

Since Messi's arrival, the club also signed his former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.