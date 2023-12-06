Time Magazine names Lionel Messi 2023 Athlete of the Year

Lionel Messi has been named Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023 after joining Inter Miami and winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Messi, 36, cemented his legacy as one of the greatest in the sport's history after he won the World Cup with Argentina last year.

In October, he won the coveted Ballon d'Or for a record eighth time.

Messi is credited with drastically impacting soccer interest in the United States after his move from Europe to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

According to Time, Messi earns more than $20 million a year playing for Miami.