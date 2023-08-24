WATCH LIVE

El Segundo is one win away from championship game in Little League World Series

Thursday, August 24, 2023 3:13PM
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (KABC) -- After advancing in the Little League World Series, the all-star team from El Segundo on Thursday finds itself in a win-or-go home situation -- one game away from the championship game.

The team beat Tennessee on Wednesday on the strength of a go-ahead 2-run home run.

El Segundo is set to face the all-star team from Washington at 4 p.m. Thursday for a spot in the championship.

The winner between El Segundo and Washington will face Texas. The U.S. champion will face the international champion for the world championship Sunday.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Louis Lappe hit a tie-breaking 2-run homer to give El Segundo a 5-3 lead.

Tennessee then went quietly in the sixth to secure the win for El Segundo.

So far, El Segundo is 3-1 in the tournament, with their only loss coming to Texas.

City News Service contributed to this report.

