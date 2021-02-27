Police chasing suspect through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is leading law enforcement on a chase through Los Angeles Friday night.
AIR7 HD was over the pursuit at around 10:30 p.m. as the suspect was driving in the South Gate area.
The suspect traveled through several cities in the area at modest speeds with Bell police chasing.
It was not immediately known why police initiated the chase.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
