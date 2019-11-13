1 dead after deputy-involved shooting at East Los Angeles high school, authorities say: WATCH LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was pronounced dead at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning at Esteban E. Torres High School in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighter-paramedics responded after 9 a.m. to East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and North Marianna Ave, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said. The deceased person was not immediately identified.

No other injuries were reported.

According to a tweet from the Los Angeles School Police Department, the campus was on lockdown and "all students and staff are safe."

"We want to assure our #LAUSD community that we do not have an active shooter threat," the department added. Neighboring schools were not affected.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said no students or faculty were involved in the incident.
