1 dead after deputy-involved shooting at East Los Angeles high school, authorities say: WATCH LIVE

Firefighter-paramedics responded after 9 a.m. to East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and North Marianna Ave, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said. The deceased person was not immediately identified.
No other injuries were reported.
#LASD @EastLALASD Deputy-Involved Sooting Investigation at Torres High School. No students or faculty involved. School is on lockdown. Please avoid the area. @LASchoolPolice pic.twitter.com/Sh1JCIv8sB— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 13, 2019
According to a tweet from the Los Angeles School Police Department, the campus was on lockdown and "all students and staff are safe."
"We want to assure our #LAUSD community that we do not have an active shooter threat," the department added. Neighboring schools were not affected.
In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said no students or faculty were involved in the incident.