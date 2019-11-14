Teen shoots 5 fellow students, 2 fatally, before turning gun on himself at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5697111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AUDIO: 911 dispatcher responds to Saugus High School shooting

I'm saddened to report that we have confirmed a total of two fatalities this morning. One female and one male. We will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/pYfKjnWTBN — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 16-year-old boy shot five fellow students, two fatally, Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita before turning the .45-caliber handgun on himself, authorities said.A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said multiple 911 calls prompted firefighter-paramedics to respond about 7:40 a.m. to the school at 21900 Centurion Way.Six students, including the gunman, were found in the quad suffering from gunshot wounds, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference. All six were transported to hospitals, where two of them, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, were later pronounced dead.The surviving victims were described as two girls, ages 14 and 15, and a 14-year-old boy.In a tweet, Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received four patients.Their names were not immediately disclosed. The sheriff said the deceased girl's parents were at the hospital. He was notified of the second fatality during a press conference at the school.According to sheriff's Capt. Kent Wegener, surveillance video "clearly" shows the suspect pulling a semi-automatic handgun out of his backpack in the quad and shooting five classmates before shooting himself in the head.Thursday was the gunman's 16th birthday, the captain said.He was listed in grave condition at a hospital, according to Villanueva.In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, authorities released a description of the suspect as a manhunt got underway. Heavily armed deputies and an armored SWAT vehicle were seen at a home near the school, but it was unclear if the house was connected to the investigation.The high school remained on lockdown for hours after the incident. Shortly before 11 a.m., lockdowns were lifted at all campuses in the district, as well as Rosedell and Highland elementary schools.Central Park, at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, was being used as a reunification point for parents and students, the Sheriff's Department said.Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted an apology to parents, saying investigators need to interview "every student at Saugus HS" before they can be released.In a statement, the White House said President Donald Trump was monitoring ongoing reports about the shooting."The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders," the statement said.Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted an expression of gratitude to the emergency responders."We simply should not have to fear for our kids' lives when we drop them off at school," the governor said. Addressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Newsom asked: "How many more lives will be lost? How many more shootings will we have to endure? We need commonsense gun reform. NOW."Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the Fire Department's public information officer, said six people were injured in the shooting.