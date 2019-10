#breaking Brush fire burning in Reche Canyon near Moreno Valley. 50-70 acres. Critical rate of spread. Evacuations now happening. pic.twitter.com/wvOyCF9ar6 — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) October 10, 2019

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire spread to more than 50 acres near Moreno Valley on Thursday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of homes in the area, officials said.The blaze originated in a burning trailer in the 9300 block of Reche Canyon Road shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire.No injuries were immediately reported.