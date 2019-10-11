500-acre Calimesa fire rips through mobile home park, sparked after trash truck dumped burning load, officials say: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5609614" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homes and livestock near Calimesa were threatened by the fast-moving Sandalwood Fire.

CALIMESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 500-acre brush fire erupted in Calimesa on Thursday afternoon, destroying at least 15 homes at a hilltop mobile home park, and was sparked when a trash truck dumped a burning load in the area, fire officials confirmed.The flames from the burning pile of trash quickly spread and ignited nearby vegetation in flames, according to Cal Fire Riverside Capt. Fernando Herrera.It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured in the so-called Sandalwood Fire, which began shortly before 2 p.m. on Sandalwood Drive near the 10 Freeway, Cal Fire Riverside said. Hours later, the blaze was still 0 percent contained.Students were evacuated from nearby Mesa Middle School and transported to Calimesa Elementary School in Yucaipa, where they were being reunited with their parents, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for south of Seventh Street and east of County Line Road, officials said.Multiple agencies assigned a combined 120 firefighters to the incident, supported by two air tankers and a helicopter that were dropping Phos-Chek and water at the scene.The flames were threatening the power grid and a railway in the area, Cal Fire said. A care and reception center was established at the Norton Younglove Multipurpose Senior Center, located at 908 Park Avenue in Calimesa.The cause of the fire was unknown, but a red flag warning had been in place in Riverside County and throughout the Southland since early Thursday morning.