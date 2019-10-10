Calimesa fire rampages through mobile home park, destroys multiple structures: WATCH LIVE

CALIMESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 150-acre brush fire erupted in Calimesa on Thursday afternoon, destroying several homes at a hilltop mobile home park.It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured in the so-called Sandalwood Fire, which was burning on Sandalwood Drive near the 10 Freeway.Students at nearby Mesa View Middle School were sheltering in place, according to Calimesa's mayor.The cause of the fire was unknown, but a red flag warning had been in place in Riverside County and throughout the Southland since early Thursday morning.