Disasters & Accidents

KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby kills 1, injures 2 and forces residents and students to shelter-in-place

EMBED <>More Videos

CROSBY, Texas -- Emergency crews are working to control to a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County.

One person has died, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Two people were taken to area hospitals by Life Flight. Earlier, officials said one person was unaccounted for.

A shelter in place has been ordered for all residents within a 1-mile radius of the KMCO plant fire.



Crosby, Sheldon, Galena Park and Channelview ISD officials say all campuses are sheltering in place. Additionally, the Rhodes School Channelview campus is sheltering in place. During shelter-in-place procedures, no one is allowed inside or outside the buildings.

Air conditioning systems are shut down. Schools will not release students to parents or by bus until safe to do so.

LIVE AT SCENE: Tom Abrahams' initial report from scene of the fire
EMBED More News Videos

Fire broke out at KMCO plant just before 11 a.m. Tuesday



One worker told ABC13 a leak was detected just before the blast. He said workers were scrambling out of the area, even crawling under fencing to get away.




Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air. Some residents are evacuating as a precaution.





Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentscrosbyexplosion
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nipsey Hussle murder case: Struggle over gun sparked stampede at vigil
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish; racist rant caught on camera
Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Stix says Nipsey Hussle was inspiration, dedicated to community
If Mexico border shuts down, US may run out of avocados
Eyewitness This: ATM safety alert, CA farm unveils the caulilini, Marvin Gaye honored
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
Show More
Teacher fired over topless selfie to sue school district
Courtroom erupts in applause following verdict in jogger murder
EXCLUSIVE: Police interview of Deputy Caren Mandoyan's ex-girlfriend
$315 denim, high-waist 'janties' sell out
Three IE friends learn of college acceptance together
More TOP STORIES News