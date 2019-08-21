Sheriff's deputy shot in shoulder and wounded at Lancaster station; shooter at large: WATCH LIVE

#LASD Deputy struck by gunfire at @LANLASD Station. Active scene, please stay away from area pic.twitter.com/C9aQI6VwGC — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 21, 2019

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot and wounded in the shoulder Wednesday afternoon after a shooter opened fire on the agency's Lancaster station, authorities said.The incident occurred about 3 p.m. at the station at 501 West Lancaster Boulevard, a sheriff's spokesperson said. Authorities immediately set up a perimeter in the area and launch a massive search.The injured deputy was conscious and breathing while being transported to a hospital by ambulance, officials said.Small teams of heavily armed deputies, some wearing tactical gear, were seen going from vehicle to vehicle in a parking structure near the sheriff's station. The search was being conducted amid 105-degree temperatures in Lancaster.An adjacent apartment complex was also the focus of the manhunt.The public was urged to avoid the area bounded by Lancaster Boulevard, Sierra Highway, West Jackman Street and Beech Avenue.