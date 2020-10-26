WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling 50-acre fire burning in Santiago Canyon area near Irvine amid strong winds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2512981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that broke out in the Santiago Canyon area near Irvine Monday morning as the region was seeing strong winds.The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, was reported just after 6:45 a.m. and has already burned 50 acres in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Crews have launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds are causing them to move with a "moderate rate of spread," officials said.The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department.No structures are believed to be threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.