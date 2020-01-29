Fire erupts on sixth floor of high-rise apartment building in West Los Angeles: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dramatic fire erupted on the sixth floor of a high-rise apartment building on the Westside of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive response from firefighters amid reports of people jumping from the building's windows.

The fire broke out shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of West Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
