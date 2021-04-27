LIVE: Shots apparently fired during standoff with deadly shooting spree suspect on 91 Freeway in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect wanted in three drive-by shootings, including two deadly, led police on a chase early Tuesday morning that ended with a standoff on the 91 Freeway in Fullerton, where shots were reportedly fired.

The incident began around 1 a.m. as Los Angeles police officers responded to the shootings in downtown and South L.A.

One person was found shot and killed in the area of 7th and Figueroa streets, police say. A man was found shot to death at a Starbucks drive-thru near 28th and Figueroa streets, according to authorities. Another man was injured near Exposition Boulevard and Figueroa Street. The shootings appeared to be random in nature.

The pursuit that lasted nearly three hours, often at slow speeds, traveled along the 60 and 57 freeways before coming to an end on the westbound 91 Freeway near Raymond Avenue at about 3:25 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the suspect's vehicle, a white Jeep, was pinned between two L.A.P.D. BearCats -- which is an armored vehicle used by the S.W.A.T. team. It appeared officers were deploying tear gas into the suspect's vehicle around 4:45 a.m.

The suspect reportedly opened fire on officers, and Scott Reiff in AIR7 HD reported officers apparently returned fire just before 5 a.m. The suspect's condition was not immediately known.



City News Service contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
