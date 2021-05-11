LIVE: Stolen U-Haul suspect leading authorities on chase in LA area

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities chasing stolen U-Haul suspect in East L.A. area

Authorities were chasing a stolen vehicle suspect in the Los Angeles area Tuesday morning.

The pursuit began in the Buena Park area just before 5 a.m., according to police. The driver in a suspected stolen U-Haul was traveling at relatively slow speeds on several freeways, including the 605 Freeway in Whittier. The pursuit continued into the L.A. area on the 5 Freeway northbound.

The suspect exited the 5 Freeway northbound in Los Feliz before re-entering the freeway in the southbound lanes around 5:30 a.m.

The truck, which authorities say was being driven by a single male occupant, was hauling a trailer. AIR7 HD captured the trailer sparking on the ground as speeds began to pick up.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
Lakers fan speaks out after alleging he lost eye to police projectile
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
Pipeline cyberattack may mean higher SoCal gas prices
5 migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas
Video shows teens attack, rob Asian man in NorCal
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on OC beach
Show More
San Luis Obispo officer killed while serving warrant
Texas man seen with tiger arrested after high-speed chase
Mariachis serenade moms in Boyle Heights on Mother's Day
Advocates outreach to SoCal farmworkers over workers' rights
Suspect in custody after barricade situation at Montebello apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News