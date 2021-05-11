LIVE: Stolen U-Haul suspect leading authorities on chase in LA area

Authorities were chasing a stolen vehicle suspect in the Los Angeles area Tuesday morning.The pursuit began in the Buena Park area just before 5 a.m., according to police. The driver in a suspected stolen U-Haul was traveling at relatively slow speeds on several freeways, including the 605 Freeway in Whittier. The pursuit continued into the L.A. area on the 5 Freeway northbound.The suspect exited the 5 Freeway northbound in Los Feliz before re-entering the freeway in the southbound lanes around 5:30 a.m.The truck, which authorities say was being driven by a single male occupant, was hauling a trailer. AIR7 HD captured the trailer sparking on the ground as speeds began to pick up.