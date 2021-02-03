Suspect leading police on chase through South Los Angeles area

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An allegedly armed suspect is leading police on a dangerous chase in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday evening.

The suspect was driving at high speeds in residential neighborhoods, often times weaving past other vehicles and running red lights. At one point, the suspect was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The driver eventually moved onto the 110 Freeway with multiple LAPD vehicles right behind.

It was not immediately known what prompted the chase.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
