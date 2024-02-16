ABC7 wants to give you a chance win VIP tickets to "LIVE's After Oscar Show"

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win VIP tickets to "LIVE's After Oscar Show"!

The morning after Hollywood's biggest night, "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be up bright and early to continue the celebration with "LIVE's After Oscar Show." The spectacular annual broadcast will air on Monday, March 11 at 9:00 a.m.

The "LIVE" team will bring the top-rated morning program coast to coast for the telecast, which originates from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood just hours after the 96th annual Oscar ceremony will have wrapped up on the same stage. Kelly and Mark will chat with winners, recap all of the excitement from the night before and showcase exclusive backstage interviews with the night's biggest stars. The hosts also will showcase the iconic Oscar red carpet, the fashions and the A-list attendees' final thoughts as they head into the Dolby Theatre.

Our Grand Prize winner and a guest will enjoy hotel accommodations, local ground transportation, 2 VIP seats at LIVE's After Oscar Show from the Dolby Theater at the Ovation Hollywood on March 11, 2024. Along with admission to a special winner's reception and a $250 prepaid gift card.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar. 10, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 4:00 p.m. PT. The show will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Ticket giveaway open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.