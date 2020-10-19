2 lizards worth more than $75K recovered by Long Beach police

The lizards were finally reunited with the owner after the animals were stolen in a robbery last year.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police have recovered two lizards they say are worth more than $75,000.

Police tweeted out pictures of the reptiles on Friday.

They say two suspects have been arrested on felony charges.
