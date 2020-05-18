Brother, sister create virtual spelling bee to replace Scripps competition canceled due to pandemic

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- How do you spell I-N-N-O-V-A-T-I-O-N?

Shourav and Shobha Dasari grew up with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and now they're keeping the tradition alive during a pandemic.

The 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled because of the pandemic, but the Dasari family is using their company to give spellers the chance to still compete.

The siblings are hosting their own online spelling bee the same week the bee would have been held in person. More than 250 spellers have signed up so far, and there is a $2,500 prize for the winner.

If you would like to learn more about the contest visit spellpundit.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandsspelling beescripps national spelling beemore in commonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Investigation continues into downtown LA fire
10-year-old child fatally shot in La Puente, authorities say
CA offering relief funds for undocumented immigrants
FBI: Shooter at Pensacola military base linked to al-Qaida
Diners flock to SoCal restaurants open for sit-in services despite state orders
Instacart drivers say some customers leave tip, then change it to $0
Show More
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
Lifeguards rescue 10-year-old boy in Venice Beach, father still missing
COVID-19: LA County confirms 29 additional deaths, 694 new cases
This non-profit is taking fitness online for underserved communities
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in downtown LA
More TOP STORIES News