localish

This iconic ice cream cone will blow your mind-- and it's not even scooped!

As restaurants all over Chicago and beyond have felt the brunt of COVID-19, The Original Rainbow Cone is bringing their most famous rainbow cone to those who can't make it out to their original location in South West Chicago.

The 94-year-old company was founded by Joseph and Katherine Sapp in 1926.

The flavors in the rainbow cone consist of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet.

They slice, not scoop, the ice cream.

"It means family memories and just family joy," said Lynn Sapp, third-generation running the business.

The truck first made its debut in Buona Beef in Darien, Ill. on July 11th. For now, the truck is making stops in suburban parking lots as they get a handle on logistics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagobite sizelocalishwlsbe localishbe localish chicagoice cream
LOCALISH
Coaches nationwide are taking on social injustice
TikToker hopes to trade a bobby pin for a house
How the agriculture industry is dealing with COVID-19
Community steps up to help keep arcade in business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane makes emergency landing on 5 Fwy near OC
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Riverside County may have 100,000 COVID-19 cases, study says
LA County unveils 'three new Cs' in ongoing effort to control COVID-19 spread
Newsom announces $52M investment to help central CA counties
Ditka to anthem kneelers: "Get the hell out of the country"
9-year-old who died of COVID had no underlying conditions
Show More
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Hollywood
Beutner: LAUSD will have better planning when online school year starts
Representatives demand $600 weekly unemployment payment extension
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at NorCal USPS
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More TOP STORIES News