10-year-old Long Beach resident launches nail polish business

LONG BEACH -- She's only 10, but Khiley Braxton from Long Beach has already launched her own business and she did it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Originally, for her tenth birthday we were planning to take a trip," said Khrystle Braxon, Khiley's mom. "Because of COVID, everything was shut down and so because we couldn't do that, I said, 'Well, how about I take that same money and invest in my child?"

Khiley said she wanted to launch a nail polish business, so in June, Sissy B. Nails was born.

"My family is very proud of me and what have I achieved since COVID-19," Khiley said.

Sissy B. Nails is scent-free, toxin-free, and water-based. The polish comes in 18 different shades, all of which are named by Khiley herself.

"I knew I didn't want my kids to look at COVID as a detriment to their livelihood," Khrystle said. "So it really brought our family even closer together, which is something that is always a bonus."

You can find Sissy B. Nails online or at Stitch Virgin Hair Boutique located at 2319 E 7th St, Long Beach.
