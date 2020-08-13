localish

Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula delivers over 120K free meals to Bay Area residents

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- The Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula has always dedicated itself to providing support to youth in the community, but during COVID-19, their focus has expanded to helping the entire community. In just three months, 400 volunteers have come together to hand out over 120,000 free meals to Bay Area residents.

"People are devoting so much time to make sure that, in a time where there is so much uncertainty, there is one less thing families need to be uncertain about and that's eating," Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula Director of Volunteerism and Community Engagement Remi Sobomehin says.
