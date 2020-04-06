Brookwood Community helping adults with disabilities stay active amid COVID-19 crisis

BROOKSHIRE, Texas -- The Brookwood Community is struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic like so many others, but they're using special deliveries to keep adults with disabilities employed.

The community started in 1985 with just one "citizen." Now nearly 200 adults with disabilities live at or participate in the programs on the 475-acre campus in Brookshire, Texas.

Brookwood's garden center is normally very busy in the spring, and the citizens are using this time to grow flowers for surprise deliveries. Someone can order a flower basket online, with a note that reads "You've Been Bloomed."

The Brookwood Community believes it's a great program to keep the citizens working and spread joy during these difficult times!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brookshiredisabilitybusinessmore in commoncovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
LIVE: Orange County officials give COVID-19 update
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
LA reaches settlement over alleged at-home COVID-19 test kits
Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6
COVID-19: Mayor Garcetti answers viewers' questions on taxes, property payments
Show More
Ventura County church faces backlash for defying physical distancing orders
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
More TOP STORIES News