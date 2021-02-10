localish

Buffalo Soldiers museum carries on legacy of Black soldiers

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum is the only museum in the country dedicated primarily to showcasing Black military history from the present, all the way back to the time of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Buffalo Soldiers were members of the first all-Black units of the United States Army after the Civil War.

The Houston, Texas museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, with free admission on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn more about the museum at www.buffalosoldiersmuseum.com. You can also donate to the 1866 Campaign to help the museum recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmuseum exhibitblack historyhistoryktrkafrican americanslocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Bite into these wild bagel creations in NJ
Online guide to Black owned businesses
Ivy Leaf Farms: Eliminating food deserts one at a time
Montebello Zoo in LA County asks for public's help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
LA County search and rescue team on alert for 'the big one'
Unexpected additional vaccine doses available in Los Angeles
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
SoCal schools may be weeks away from reopening for in-person learning
California probes whistleblower allegations from Santa Clarita COVID lab
Knott's Berry Farm announces Taste of Boysenberry Festival
Show More
Doctors see rise in alcohol-related liver disease amid pandemic
Governor announces mass vaccination center not coming to Fresno yet
Beloved riverside activist dies from COVID-19
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Stolen vehicle chase ends in deadly collision in Monterey Park
More TOP STORIES News