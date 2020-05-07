Livermore neighborhood shows gratitude to front-line workers from home driveways

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- With California's shelter-in-place order still in effect, a Livermore neighborhood is finding a way to show their gratitude to front-line workers from their driveway. One family's bright idea inspired their neighbors to dazzle their sidewalks and driveways to send positive messages to neighbors and the many heroes working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.The common goal of Everglades Lane is to spread joy and gratitude to all workers who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. Tiffany Dodds and her family wanted to send thanks to health care workers, truck drivers and grocery store workers who are still having to work during the spread of the virus."We decided to do the American flag and messages of support, stay positive, stay healthy and stay strong," said Dodds.The Dodds family's art became infectious and brought a light of hope and positivity to their neighbors. "It creates a good family time. Togetherness, to be creative. It brings out a cheerful, positive environment," said Dodds. "Just seeing people walk by, smile and stop and say 'Oh wow, it looks great' brings together a sense of community."