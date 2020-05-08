Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties

By Yukare Nakayama
A Chicago chef is infusing meals with marijuana to create a dining experience you'll never forget, while educating the public about the plant.

Chef Manuel Mendoza started Herbal Notes, a communal dinner experience in Chicago.

"I had to bridge what I love to do -- which is cook and feed people and nurture people -- with something that I also really enjoyed, which was cannabis," Mendoza said.

Mendoza grew up in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, and his Mexican and Salvadorian background influences a lot of the food he makes.

Mendoza's goal is to educate people on cannabis as well as advocate for people of color who are imprisoned for non-violent marijuana-related offenses.

For more information, visit Herbal Notes' website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenmarijuanafoodcookingcooking chefbite sizelocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID updates: Gov. Newsom press conference
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
Monrovia small business takes first step of reopening
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
Fatal officer-involved shooting closes NB 710 Freeway in Long Beach
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
Ontario high school gets creative with graduation ceremony amid COVID-19
Show More
Sprouts hiring across SoCal with virtual career fairs for veterans
Most Americans think reopening the country is a risk, poll shows
Supporters are running 2.23 miles on the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery
COVID downturn: Souplantation to permanently close all locations
Elon Musk and Grimes reveal how to pronounce baby's name
More TOP STORIES News