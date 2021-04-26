Chicago Organization is turning vacant lots into fitness sanctuaries!

Chicago, IL -- A Chicago organization is turning empty lots into fitness gardens for underserved communities!On Chicago's West Side, a group of community organizations are offering children in the community fitness gardens that include calisthenics workout equipment as well as healthy fresh foods.Pull Up the City is a non-profit that started this year beautifying empty lots on the West Side of Chicago and turns them into fitness and vegetable gardens."We're turning vacant lots into jackpots, that's what I like to say. Essentially what that means turning empty lots into community fitness gardens and wellness sanctuaries," said Marcelino Riley, founder of Pull Up the City.The organization is a branch of Go Infinite Training, an indoor fitness center for children on the West Side. Riley said they are targeting communities that lack access to gyms, fitness classes, and healthy fresh food.The organization is also offering a range of classes. Riley, a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor, has been teaching youth calisthenics skills. He said he wants to show others in his community that anything is possible."If we give our youth something to do, opportunities, healthy food, we can change the trajectory of the West Side of Chicago," said Justina Davila Winfrey of Pull Up the City.So far, the organization has completed beautifying an empty lot in the East Garfield Park community on the West Side. They are in the process of beautifying three other vacant lots.