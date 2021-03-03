all good

Community in Long Beach steps in to help a restaurant owner after emotional plea goes viral

LONG BEACH -- "I need help," said a very emotional Oscar Rodriguez, the owner of Cantarito Molito's Grill.

Rodriguez posted a heartfelt, emotional plea on Instagram to ask his followers for assistance to help keep his struggling small Long Beach, CA business open.

"I cry every time I see it because I know what I was feeling at that moment," said Rodgriguez.

The kitchen shelves were empty, he was down to one cook and he says he only had $50 left in the cash register.

The social media video quickly went viral, prompting locals, neighbors, friends, charity groups and more to donate or visit the restaurant to help keep the doors open.

"This is Long Beach and we got to take care of each other," said Tito Rodriguez, the co-founder of Local Hearts Foundation who gathered friends and reached out to all his social media followers to help support.

Within 72-hours people from different SoCal cities showed up to show their support for Cantarito Molito's Grill.

"Any support that we can give to our neighbors, we need to," said John Jurisic, a Long Beach resident.

"I am so grateful to everyone," said Rodriguez. "Keep your faith, you have to keep going, you can't stop."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcmexicanall goodrestaurantcommunitylocalish
ALL GOOD
Trio of Black, female activists inspire change
FriYay in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news
New drive-in lets you enjoy first run feature movies from the safety of your car
COVID van comes to your home or business to provide testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 killed in crash involving big rig, SUV in Holtville
Navy serviceman killed, 5 other Navy personnel injured in crash near Camp Pendleton
Man fatally shot in Hollywood; female suspect sought
Servite High School in Anaheim welcomes students back
'A Touch of Disney' releases full list of food for event including churros, DOLE whip
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
Chevy adds second electric model, the larger Bolt EUV
Show More
Dolly Parton gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
San Gabriel Valley educators on path to classroom return
Work to replace collapsed road by Big Sur to cost $11.5M
SoCal nurse shares story after getting vaccine, then testing positive
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
More TOP STORIES News