Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans

LOS ANGELES -- Wings Over Wendy's is a group of veterans, veteran supporters, aviation and military aficionados that honors all veterans past and present. They've been meeting every Monday morning since 2001 and despite the Safer at Home order, these veterans weren't going to let the coronavirus stop them from coming together.
"It gives veterans and the like an opportunity to get out of the house," Ed Reynolds, organizer of Wings Over Wendy's told ABC7.
"It's that comradery, that shared experience...that's what brings them there," Wings Over Wendy's member Bob Donovan said.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak and closure of restaurants, the weekly meetings looked as if they were going to become a thing of the past.
"It was pretty devastating for a lot of them because they live for it," Donovan explained.
For the first time in the group's existence meetings stopped for three weeks, until Reynolds came up with an idea.
"My family went on Zoom the last two Saturday nights, so I spent this last week trying to learn Zoom," Reynolds said.
Reynolds mastered the basics of Zoom and the webcam and with that, Wings Over Wendy's took flight again allowing its members to come together once more on a Monday.
"If you couldn't shoot them down with a German 88, coronavirus is not going to take these guys out of the fight," Donovan told ABC7, proving that you really can teach an old dog new tricks.
