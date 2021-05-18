Grammy-nominated musician Carlos Zamplin Dias finds love and fulfillment through music

MIAMI -- Carlos Zamplin Dias is a Cuban musician that has toured the world and has shared the stage with musicians like Bobby McFerrin, Quincy Jones, and many more.After he found the love of his life performing on a show in Cuba, he and his new bride left for the United States to start a new life. On the weekends, he would perform at concerts around Miami, but soon, he desired to find purpose and fulfillment when he wasn't performing. He dreamt of starting his own music school where he could share the skills he had accumulated throughout his career.With some hard work and dedication, he took his passion for music and started Czamplin Music School - a home-based music school. The school's services include private and group music lessons of all instruments and voices. They also provide in-person lessons in the comfort of your home and virtual lessons.Carlos has guided a number of musicians through their careers, and many of his students are now on the path to becoming professional musicians just like him.