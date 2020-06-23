Oakland-based dance instructor stages a hip hop protest

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Amidst the protests surrounding George Floyd, Oakland, California dance instructor Diane Jarmolow had a life-changing moment."When I first saw the slogan: "White Silence Equals White Consent," it's like I woke up and wondered if my silence was part of the problem," Jarmolow explains.So Jarmolow drew further inspiration from her lifelong passion, dance, and decided to organize a hip hop protest in Oakland.Led by dance instructor Kemya Wakefield, several adults and children showed off their moves at a socially safe distance in support of the Black Lives Matter movement."It's for a great cause and hopefully next time we get more people out and involved just to show their support, so it was great," said Wakefield, "It was a new way for me to protest and I'm all for it."