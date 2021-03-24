localish

Designer turns hobby into best-selling jewelry brand

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Crystal Haber first started designing jewelry and selling it on Etsy, it was more of a passion project than a full-time job. She had mostly worked in male-dominated industries like construction and oil & gas, and making jewelry in the evening was her creative outlet.

But as demand grew for her unique custom pieces, she turned what was once a hobby into a business, starting Kinsley Armelle inside her own home. The brand features all-natural, semi-precious stone designs, and no two pieces are exactly alike.

Five years after Kinsley Armelle started, the e-commerce brand now has its own corporate office space in Tomball, Texas, and sells to retailers worldwide.

Check out Kinsley Armelle online at shoplocalish.com!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfashionktrkjewelrylocalish
LOCALISH
YouTube star creates top-selling inclusive beauty brand
This is believed to be the world's most expensive cheesesteak
This Woman-owned company is making comfortable, sustainable pajamas!
Seafood & Cereal: Restaurant Serves Unique Combos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists, homeless protesting planned clearing of Echo Park Lake
Crane for Netflix shoot falls onto Pasadena home
Woman, 76, to donate GoFundMe money after being attacked
Woman, 24, found dead in FL hotel room was drugged, raped: police
Teen suspect sought after attack on man, 69, at Irvine park
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
Show More
High winds to continue pummeling SoCal
What's behind the wage gap between women and men
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Shrimp found in cereal box sets off viral Twitter thread
Students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
More TOP STORIES News