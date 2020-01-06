Discover Chicago's Antique Treasures at This Family-Owned Auction House

CHICAGO -- Donley Auctions is a family operated 40-year-old business, originally opened by brothers Mike and Randy. It started with them digging through Chicago basements looking for valuable antiques. Today, it's headquartered in a massive showroom that fills up each month with rare items before being cleared out at each themed auction.

At Donely Auctions you never know what's going to walk through the door.


The Heritage Auctions showroom and offices are regularly open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. The phone number is 312-260-7200. For additional information, visit www.HA.com.
