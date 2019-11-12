bite size

Disney Parks Go Vegan By Introducing More Plant-Based Options

Disney Parks has leaned into their culinary skills to provide more plant-based options across their parks. With vegetarian options being a style that Disney Chefs have been using for a long time, listening to request from guests to provide more 100% plant-based options has become a priority. This fall Disney Chefs have rolled out a few new completely 100% plant-based dishes like their cauliflower tacos and potato flautas. Disney Parks will continue to roll out new items into the spring of 2020!



For menu details visit: disney.go.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimdisneyveganbite size
BITE SIZE
The Spurrito: Asian and Mexican mashup in a massive burrito of flavor
These Japanese Sandwiches Are Taking Over L.A.
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$127K income needed to afford a home in LA County, report says
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Possible threat against Palmdale high school being investigated
At least 8 USC student deaths during fall semester spark concerns
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
LA's José Gómez elected 1st Hispanic to lead US Catholic bishops
Lights in the sky: SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight
Show More
SoCal cities with the most expensive commute costs in the country
New lawsuit over Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Camarillo woman remembers uncle after missing WWII submarine found
8 hospitalized after hazmat situation in North Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News