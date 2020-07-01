Glam Lab tries acupuncture and cupping to relieve pain, stress and anxiety

By Johanna Trupp
SOHO -- Some people swear acupuncture has changed their life while others are less than convinced.

It's a great debate in the health world because it's considered a major pillar in ancient Chinese medicine but an alternative treatment here in the U.S.

So, Glam Lab checks it out for themselves. From acupuncture to cupping, the team at ORA Spa are experts in the area.

If you want to try to relieve some stress... ORA Spa in SoHo will reopen to the public Monday, July 6th.

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohonew york citymanhattanhealthbeautyglam labbeauty productsmental wellnesswabcbeauty & lifestylestressmental healthlocalishfyi beautyoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to tighten coronavirus restrictions
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
Driver slams into vehicle, runs over 2 men near Lake Arrowhead
Long Beach street vendor beaten, robbed
$1.5 B in unclaimed tax refunds must be claimed this month
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Newsom extends state eviction moratorium through September
Show More
Southern California-Las Vegas rail to be built along I-15
JR Smith signs with Lakers for rest of season
Little evidence that George Floyd protests spread coronavirus
Rapper 21 Savage launches free online financial literacy program amid COVID-19
New 2020 Corvette back in production after delays
More TOP STORIES News