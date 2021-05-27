localish

Dosey Doe: From tobacco barn to red-hot music venue!

EMBED <>More Videos

Dosey Doe: From tobacco barn to music venue!

The Woodlands -- When Steve Said first opened Dosey Doe in 2006, it started out as a coffeehouse. Now, its known as one of the top dinner and concert venues in Texas, with performances from stars including Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, Clint Black, Leon Russell and Mel Tillis.

Originally built as a tobacco barn in the 1840s, Dosey Doe's Big Barn is known for having incredible acoustics. When it opened, Said began inviting local singers to perform while customers enjoyed their coffee. Word quickly spread about the acoustics and it wasn't long before Dosey Doe began hosting some of the biggest stars on the Nashville music scene!

Dosey Doe now has a total of three locations: the Big Barn; as well as Dosey Doe Breakfast, Barbecue and Whiskey Bar, another live music venue; and Dosey Doe Coffee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandsconcertlive musicabc13 plus the woodlandsmusicabc13 plusktrklocalish
LOCALISH
Goode Co. BBQ a Houston legend
Wazobia African Market: A home away from home
Dosey Doe: From tobacco barn to music venue!
4th-grader who wants to be officer one day gets special surprise from Madera police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan
Widow of slain VTA worker describes moment husband died in her arms
Video shows Southwest passenger punch flight attendant
Arrest made in string of BB gun shootings on 91 Freeway
Fight breaks out between fans during Dodgers-Astros game
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Woman arrested for speeding through COVID vaccination tent in protest
Show More
Disneyland to reopen Jungle Cruise in July
Video shows wild shootout between 2 gunmen on NYC street
10-year-old girl and her father stabbed in Sun Valley
This toddler with an IQ of 146 is America's youngest Mensa member
Teen reacts to winning 4-year scholarship in Ohio's vaccine lottery
More TOP STORIES News