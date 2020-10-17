Double Dutch jump rope club not skipping safety during coronavirus pandemic

A global jump rope group for older women isn't letting COVID-19 ruin their fitness, fun and fellowship.The 40+ Double Dutch Club is committing to exercise safely during these challenging times."These women want to get together. To a lot of these women, this group is essential," 40+ Double Dutch Club Founder Pamela Robinson said.Robinson founded the exercise group in the Chicago area with her best friend as a way to stay in shape doing what they loved to do as children -- jumping double dutch. Her Facebook group page gained 50 members locally, but over a period of 17 months grew to 12,000 worldwide because of widespread media coverage.Brand Manager Gina Jacobs found the group on Facebook while on sabbatical from work after her husband's death. She said she's been thankful for the encouragement and support given to her by the club from the moment she first joined."It has been a lifesaver for me and I know countless others," Jacobs said.When stay-at-home orders hit many states in the first quarter of 2020, Robinson said they had to stop meeting together and be creative."We stopped for a while and stayed in touch virtually through our Facebook group page," she said.Now that restrictions have been lifted in many areas, the group requires masks, plastic gloves and temperature checks in order to participate."This is something that we need in order to make sure we are staying as healthy as possible in every way," Robinson said.For more information, find the