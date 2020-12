Parking lot of water park turned into drive-thru holiday light show with world's largest tunnel

SPRING, Texas -- While many Christmas parties and celebrations have been canceled because of the pandemic, The Light Park in Spring, Texas , has created a safe experience for the whole family.The drive-thru musical light show was set up in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown water park.There are hundreds of thousands of lights set to dozens of songs playing on a radio station through your vehicle.There are lots of digital characters, trees, and themes throughout the park, along with the world's largest light tunnel measuring 700-feet-long!The Light Park is open Nov. 5 through Dec. 31. Tickets are $40 per car.