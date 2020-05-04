be localish los angeles

Designer makes fashionable face masks

By Karl Schmid & Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES -- Like many small business owners, designer Troy Anthony was forced to think outside the box after the coronavirus pandemic halted his business.

He decided to produce tailor-made face masks as a way to stay productive and help others.

"Obviously, right now, luxury goods are not essential needs," Anthony said. "That's my market. That's what I do. So it's helped me to reassess things."

Anthony is partnering with Pearian Shirt Makers in Orange County, CA, to manufacture the face masks and help keep the company's employees on the payroll.

"Troy is a phenomenal designer. As soon as he called me I knew that we had a partnership that would work," said Varak Armoudikian, founder of Pearian Shirt Makers. "We went from tailored clothing to tailored face masks. It's been great for both of us, and it's been great for our employees that we've been able to keep supported because of it."

"I'm definitely not the only one making masks, but I'm trying to put my own spin on it," said Anthony. "I think the masks are going to be part of the normality for a long time coming."

A portion of sales proceeds go to making mask donations to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in West Los Angeles.

tailormadefacemask.com
troyanthonyclothing.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodface masksmall businesscoronavirusfashioncoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Recreate famous works of art at home.
You can enjoy Smorgasburg from home!
COVID downturn: El Monte offers $10K grants to small businesses
Treating doctors and nurses like VIPS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Pursuit suspect detained near Victorville after apparent standoff, chase
Gov. Newsom announces reopening of 2 OC beaches
Upcoming LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await governor's OK
Hundreds protest stay-at-home orders in Rancho Cucamonga
Video: Women dressed as nurses steal porch packages in Washington
Show More
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
Ventura County Fair canceled amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Live Events
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
More TOP STORIES News