Flaunt Fitness' pole dancing classes help women find their fit, confidence

PHILADELPHIA -- At Flaunt Fitness in South Philadelphia, women are taking pole dancing classes to empower themselves and get a full body workout!Flaunt Fitness has been offering pole dancing classes for nine years and it's the only fitness studio in the Philadelphia area that specializes in the workout.Women are using the dance as a fun way to work out the entire body.Owner Pinki Schaivo says women are taking the classes as way to get fit but to also empower themselves and gain confidence.1915 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145267-699-6636