For 35 Years, Church Has Fed People in Need

Over the past 35 years, the United Church of Rogers Park has run a soup kitchen to help feed the community every Sunday.

So far, they've never missed a meal.

People come from different areas of the city, from various backgrounds and several organizations, every week just to make sure these dinners happen.

"We have never missed a Sunday in 35 years. We've certainly had Sundays where we weren't quite sure how it was going to work," said John Cason, a volunteer. "It's not always pretty, but it always works out and no one has ever gone away hungry, I can say that."

Cason said they make sure to serve hot food that's nutritious.

"Every week, you'll get protein. You'll get a starch, whether it's rice or pasta or potatoes. You'll get both fruit and vegetables, and you'll get a salad and you'll get dessert," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother accused of tying up son, setting Santa Paula home on fire
405 Freeway could get toll lanes
Decapitated body found in Griffith Park prompts investigation
Rep. Duncan Hunter to plead guilty in corruption case
Check out the hottest toys for Christmas 2019
Head of LA's top homeless agency resigns after 5 years
This may be the last year for popular Burbank pop-up, Christmas Corner
Show More
Saugus High back in session for 1st time since mass shooting
Prehistoric puppy found in permafrost in Russia
Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
San Bernardino marks 4th anniversary of terror attack
Everything you need to know about the world's tallest live-cut Christmas tree
More TOP STORIES News