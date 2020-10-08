localish

Brazilian fight champion teaches police the art of jiu-jitsu at Quintella MMA

FOLSOM -- Alexandre Quintella is a fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu from Brazil, who offers free classes to law enforcement officers.

He says that Brazilian Jiujitsu is all about controlling your opponent without hurting them and gaining confidence in your ability to do so.


He says with this skill cops will use what they learned and be less likely to pull a gun and instead use the restraint and submission tactics they learn in the classes. He offers this training twice a week to officers for free.

Quintella MMA | Facebook | Instagram

412 W. MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033
215-298-8715
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
folsom (delaware county)fyi phillymore in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
90-year-old "Miracle Man" knocks out COVID-19
This isn't where you'd expect to see an Opera performance
10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery welcomed home with 'Star Wars' party
Houston designer makes quinceañera dreams come true
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino carjacking suspects arrested after shooting, chase
Biden, Trump both pull out of virtual town hall debate
IE woman calls 911 over mask dispute with store employee
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Coachella festival dates to be pushed back again
Persian music master Shajarian who backed Iran protests dies
Show More
Newsom: 'No hurry' to let theme parks reopen
Pence, Harris clash over COVID-19 in VP debate
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Medical journal blasts US leadership's failed COVID-19 response
How to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted
More TOP STORIES News