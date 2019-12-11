Honey Butter Fried Chicken? Say No More

Honey Butter Fried Chicken is the best in Chicago. Chicken nested on top of deep-fried french toast, HBC's now the cock of the walk for the Windy City's brunch scene.

"The secret to our french toast is that it's actually deep-fried french toast," said Joshua Kulp, chef and owner of Honey Butter Fried Chicken in Avondale. "On top of that goes a piece of fried chicken. We like to dust our chicken with a little bit of smoked paprika. Bourbon maple syrup, we're just going to go for it, ladle that over the whole thing and then we're going to put a dollop of honey butter and that seems to make people happy."

Kulp said their goal was to serve tasty sandwiches and side dishes in a beautiful atmosphere that's welcoming to everyone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex assault victim's brother chases down suspect in OC
USPS deadline looming for shipping Christmas gifts
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Burbank police respond to device resembling pipe bomb
Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Final full moon of the decade to appear at 12:12 on 12/12
Show More
Woman posing as 'psychic' steals $100,000, police say
Pet adoption center in LA County to waive fees on Saturday
Lancaster considers ban on feeding homeless in public
Union files lawsuit against Sky Chefs claiming shorting OT pay
LA County using new technology to address shelter crisis
More TOP STORIES News