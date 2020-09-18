Glam Lab checks out how New York City salons have adapted to be COVID-safe

Restaurant owners created romantic outdoor patios between busy streets and bike lanes. Gyms transformed their parking lot into spin class destinations.
But salons had to go the extra mile to make sure their customers and employees were safe.
Whether we're getting a manicure or a haircut, we all know it's an up-close and personal experience.
I'll be honest, I was hesitant. I mean, it's impossible to avoid human contact.
So, when I saw the extreme measures IGK Co-founder Aaron Grenia made at IGK Soho, I felt a little more at ease.
Related: Glam Lab takes a splash and tries all the mermaid looks
"You couldn't just reopen and have everybody come back in the space and feel like the lights were turned off and four months later the lights were turned back on," said Grenia.
I can attest, they didn't just reopen... they completely transformed the space!
I'm a regular IGK client (check out past episodes here) and felt like I was walking into a brand new salon.
As if I weren't already impressed with Aaron's considerate new standards, he shared how he and his partners kept money coming in for their employees.
"Fortunately we have the haircare side of the brand as well and financially they're not mixed. We were able to work out a social content deal with all of our salon stylists," said Grenia.
While stuck at home, their stylists across all three salons could be compensated for creating videos for IGK Hair.
Related: How to cut men's hair during quarantine
I've got to say, getting a fresh cut and color job with absolutely no worries felt pretty darn good.
If you can't score a seat at one of the IGK Salons in NYC, LA, or Miami, here are some tips to make sure you're in a COVID-safe salon:
Check out this episode of Glam Lab to see IGK Soho's COVID-safe transformation!
Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!